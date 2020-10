KUALA LUMPUR: Another five new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the country today, namely three in Sabah and once each in the Federal Territory of Labuan and Selangor.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the three new clusters in Sabah were the Kasih Cluster, the Surat Cluster and the Khazanah Cluster, with the Bah Bundle Cluster in Labuan, and the Sungei Way Cluster in Selangor.

He said the Kasih Cluster was identified in Lahad Datu district when the index case number-12,509 was found to positive after a screening done by health workers on Sept 27, and was admitted to the Lahad Datu Hospital for treatment.

“Screenings conducted on close contacts have detected 33 more positive cases, while 1,804 individuals are still awaiting results,“ he said during his virtual press conference broadcast on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Facebook page today.

As for the Surat Cluster in Sandakan, Dr Noor Hisham said it involved index case number-15,097 who was detected positive after being screened for symptoms, and was admitted to the Lahad Datu Hospital for treatment, while 24 of the patient’s close contacts tested positive and 49 individuals were still awaiting results. -Bernama