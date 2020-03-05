Five more Covid-19 cases recorded

PUTRAJAYA: Five new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country, bringing the total number of positive cases to 55, according to the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said all the cases were found to have been in close contact with Case 26.

“The new cases are related to the one Covid-19 cluster that was identified and involved Case 26.

“To date, this cluster consists of 26 confirmed cases. Investigations and contact tracing activities are still ongoing,” he told a press conference after the Covid-19 Cluster Working Committee meeting, which was chaired by Chief Secretary to Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 258 close contacts of Case 26 had been identified so far, of which 18 were tested positive, 29 tested negative while 211 were still awaiting test results. - Bernama