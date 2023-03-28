Five more highways to implement open toll payment system

KUALA LUMPUR: Five more highways have agreed to participate in implementing the open toll payment system that will begin in mid-September.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said they are Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), SPRINT Highway, Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), SMART Tunnel and the Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX).

“As I have said before, the open payment system will be implemented in phases involving various concession companies.

“Negotiation on this is an ongoing effort by the ministry and needs to be done to ensure successful implementation of the Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

Prior to this, Nanta announced that six highways, along with the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway, will implement the open payment system to allow users to pay tolls using other means.

He said this brings the total number of highways involved to 11.

Nanta also announced that the Sungai Besi Expressway would be the first location for the implementation of MLFF Proof of Concept (POC).

“This will be done at the end of October to evaluate the MLFF system before it is implemented in all highways in Malaysia.

“The ministry is also in negotiations with other concession companies to get another highway for the implementation of the MLFF POC. I will announce the location of the second POC in the near future,” he said. - Bernama