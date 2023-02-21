Five more Indonesians nabbed for car break-ins in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested five more Indonesians in connection with a spate of car break-ins in Seremban, bringing to seven the number of suspects nabbed.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the latest suspects, three men and two women aged between 24 and 30, were arrested at a premises and by the roadside of Jalan Reko, Kajang in Selangor on Sunday.

Nanda said one of the suspects, a 34-year-old man, carried an Indonesian media pass but it had yet to be confirmed if he was indeed a journalist.

Police had earlier arrested two Indonesians - a 34-year-old man and his 30-year-old woman partner - in the Op Pecah Kereta on Feb 17.

“With the arrest of these seven suspects, we believe we have solved seven of the 12 cases of vehicle break-ins reported earlier this year,” he told reporters at the Seremban district police headquarters here today.

“The couple handed over the stolen items to their partners (the five suspects arrested) to be sold or pawned in exchange for cash. They broke into cars by smashing the rear quarter-side window,” he added.

Police have recovered stolen goods worth RM33,700, including laptops, bags, jewellery, wristwatches, money and mobile phones.

He said the couple entered Malaysia last December as tourists and were staying in Kajang.

Nanda said all the suspects had been remanded until Feb 24 for investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft. - Bernama