Five more job scam victims return home from Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR: Five more Malaysians who had fallen victim to job scam syndicates in Cambodia returned home yesterday.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Ministry tonight, the five individuals arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) via MH755 flight at 2pm.

It said with this development, a total of 148 victims of job scams in Cambodia had been rescued out of 158 cases reported.

“Of the number of rescued victims, 29 are still in the immigration detention depot in Cambodia while the rest have returned home.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh is actively pursuing efforts to track down Malaysians who are reported to be victims of job scams,“ read the statement.

The ministry is intensifying efforts to rescue Malaysians who were duped by these syndicates in Laos, Myanmar and Thailand through the Malaysian embassies in those countries, it said, adding that a total of 16 Malaysians have been rescued in Thailand, Laos (27) and Myanmar (five).

Meanwhile, a total of 12 victims of the syndicate in Thailand are being tracked down as well as 28 and 54 Malaysians in Laos and Myanmar respectively.

“Malaysian embassies in the countries involved will continue to intensify efforts and cooperate with the authorities in those countries to locate and rescue the victims,“ it added. - Bernama