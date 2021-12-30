Five more landslides recorded, totaling 126 - Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: Five more landslide incidents were recorded by the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) today, making a total of 126 landslides reported nationwide during the current Northeast Monsoon period.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), in a statement today, said that five more landslide incidents involving Pahang (two), Selangor (two) and Kuala Lumpur (one).

The total number of landslide incidents that have occurred in Selangor is 51 cases, Pahang (40), Negeri Sembilan (17), Kuala Lumpur (eight), Sarawak (six), Terengganu (three) and Melaka (one).

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) Careline, through a post on Facebook, stated that electricity supply in 852 flood-affected areas in Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan has been restored as of 12 noon today.

It covers 525 areas in Pahang, 183 areas in Selangor, 119 areas in Kuala Lumpur and 25 areas in Negeri Sembilan.

“If the floods have receded in your area but still have not received electricity supply, this is due to the substation that supplies electricity to your premises is still not completely safe to be activated,” it said.

It also said that three areas in Selangor, two areas in Negeri Sembilan and one area each in Pahang and Kuala Lumpur, have yet to receive power supply due to safety reasons.

Apart from that, it said, efforts are being carried out by TNB to ensure that power supply in the affected areas can be restored in stages, depending on access and local conditions.

TNB Careline also advises customers to ensure that electrical equipment that has been exposed to water through flooding has been dried properly first before use. - Bernama