Five mule account holders nabbed in Penang

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested a man believed to be a mule account holder for unlicensed moneylenders (Along) during a raid in Bayan Lepas here yesterday.

According to the Barat Daya district police headquarters, the 32-year-old man was detained after police received a report lodged by a victim regarding several incidents of threats and vandalism where the victim’s house was sprayed using red paint.

“The victim had earlier received a threat from an unknown number asking them to pay the loan they had taken out. Checks found that the mobile number belonged to the suspect,” it said in a statement posted on its Facebook page today.

The suspect has been remanded under Section 29B (1) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

In a separate case, police also arrested four individuals aged 25 to 37, including a foreign woman, allegedly linked to mule accounts operated by cheating syndicates where the victims suffered losses of between RM17,000 and RM14,000.

The suspects have been remanded for investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.-Bernama