Five Myanmar nationals held over murder of agent

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Four men and a woman from Myanmar were detained to assist investigations in the case of a foreign worker agent who was found dead with 14 stab wounds on several parts of the body in a flat in Taman Pulasan, Bukit Minyak here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the five foreigners aged between 27 and 40 who were working in several factories in Bukit Minyak, were picked up at about 8pm last night from their workplaces.

“The five individuals lived in a house with the victim and they have been remanded for 14 days to assist investigations,” he said here today.

The victim, R. Manogaran, 55, was found in a room in the house by a factory van driver who went to look for him at about 2pm.

According to the van driver, the victim was a Myanmar foreign worker agent who supplied workers to several factories in Bukit Tengah area and he was believed to be living with 10 Myanmar workers in the flat.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros said police are looking for another five Myanmar nationals aged between 25 and 42 living in the victim’s house.

He said police believed the motive of incident was linked to payment of wages as well as the welfare of the foreign workers which the victim did not fulfil. — Bernama