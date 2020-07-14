Five nabbed, drugs worth almost RM1m seized in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Five people, including three members of a family, have been arrested and drugs worth almost RM1 million seized by police in two operations here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, four men and a woman aged between 30 and 60, were arrested on Thursday and Friday.

Police got their break when they arrested a motorcyclist in Taman Lagenda here at about 7.35pm on Thursday and found 21,400 Erimin 5 pills and RM1,140 on him.

“After questioning, the suspect led police to a house in Taman Connaught, from where 400 Erimin 5 pills were found.

“His wife and son, who were in the house, were arrested,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters, here today.

He said the suspects were believed to have been distributing drugs in the Klang Valley for the past two months.

“They used motorcycles to distribute drugs in a bid to avoid detection by the authorities,” he said.

In another operation the following day, Mazlan said, police nabbed two men travelling in a Mercedes Benz at Batu 5, Jalan Klang Lama here at about 2.15pm.

“Drugs believed to be cocaine were found in the car.

“The cocaine is believed for export to Taiwan and one of the suspects has eight criminal records,” he added.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for six days from the day of their arrest and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama