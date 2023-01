BATU PAHAT: Five men were arrested for riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner, including performing the ‘Superman stunt’ in Parit Raja here early today.

District police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the suspects, aged between 17 and 39, were nabbed in a special operation carried out between 11 pm and 4 am.

“Five motorcycles and a car were seized in the operation,” he said in a statement. - Bernama