Five nabbed for forging baby documents

ARAU: Police have arrested five locals - two men and three women - aged 30 to 58, for alleged involvement in falsifying documents pertaining to the custody of a three-month-old baby boy.

Arau district police chief Supt Nanda Ma’arof said police received a report from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) that a nurse had failed to locate the baby during a routine checkup at the family home in Taman Desa Pauh, Arau on Tuesday (May 5).

“When questioned by JKM officials, the 30-year-old mother failed to explain the whereabouts of the baby and even tried to conceal the baby’s identity from the authorities,” he said when contacted today.

Nanda said that as a result of the investigation, the police found that the baby had been handed over to a couple from Penang through the mother’s aunt on Thursday (May 7).

Further investigation found the couple had registered the baby as their biological child in Alor Star, he said.

Nanda said all the suspects were remanded for two days starting today for further investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 48 (2) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama