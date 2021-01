KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22: Police detained five men in connection with illegal online gambling activities for the Korean market in a raid at a condominium in Seputeh here yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar, in a statement today, said during the 5.15 pm raid, police found that the condominium was used as a call centre or a place to carry out the activities using the Telegram application and operated for 24 hours.

He said all five men detained were locals, aged between 25 and 40, and police also seized six computer monitors, four mobile phones and three CPUs.

“This case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. The remand application of all suspects, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, will be made today,“ he said.

He said people with information on such activities were asked to contact the Brickfields police hotline at 03-2297 9222, or Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.- Bernama