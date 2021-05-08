Five nabbed for smuggling cigarettes, firecrackers worth over RM1 mln

JOHOR BAHRU: A senior citizen was among five men arrested for allegedly smuggling firecrackers and cigarettes worth more than RM1 million in Pasir Gudang, Muar and Johor Bahru yesterday.

General Operations Force (GOF) 5th Battalion commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang said police believe they have crippled a firecrackers and smuggled cigarettes distribution network with the seizure and arrest of the suspects, aged 33 to 64.

In the first raid at 10am, GOF seized 157 boxes of fireworks and a Nissan Terrano car, worth a total of RM115,318, from a premises in Jalan Perjiranan, Taman Air Biru, Pasir Gudang, and arrested two individuals aged 39 and 42.

In the second operation, Dimin said, the GOF team seized 363 boxes and sacks of firecrackers and confiscated a lorry in Jalan Putera 6, Taman Putera Indah, Muar, with the seizures valued at RM352,350.

“Two individuals aged 33 and 37 were arrested in the 11am operation,” he said in a statement here today.

Dimin said a 64-year-old man was nabbed and 5,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes and a Toyota Unser car, all worth RM913,000, were seized in Jalan Silat Cekak, Taman Selesa Jaya, Skudai in the third raid at 12.30 pm. — Bernama