KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five motorcyclists for various offences following a joint operation here yesterday.

City Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the operation, which started at 5pm was targeted at errant motorcyclists, who are have recorded the highest accidents and fatalities.

“The operation was initiated to tackle drug-related offences, snatch thefts and vehicle thefts,“ Zulkefly said.

The operation was held at various parts of the city including Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Raja, Jalan Tun Sambanthan and Jalan Imbi.

During the operation, police arrested a man for riding a motorcycle that was reported stolen.

They also detained a suspect wanted by police for drug-related offences at a roadblock along Jalan Raja Chulan.

Among other detainees, a man was detained along Jalan Raja Laut for riding a motorcycle with a fake number plate.

The operation was carried out by a total of 139 personnel from the JSPT, Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotic Crime Investigation Department and Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department.

Police also issued 446 traffic summonses against errant motorcyclists for various traffic offences.