PETALING JAYA: Police have uncovered online gambling activities being conducted under the guise of an office building following the arrest of five men in an operation in Damansara here, yesterday.

All the men, aged between 18 and 32 years, were arrested by a team from the Selangor police contingent headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Society Division (D7) in the operation which began at 1pm.

Selangor D7 Operations Officer ASP Rozam Effandy Raslee said preliminary investigations revealed that the gambling syndicate was renting the premises at RM8,000 a month.

“Employees were paid RM3,500 and they will work from 10am to 12pm,” he said in a statement issued after the operation.

He said police seized five computers and 18 mobile phones. The case was being investigated under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953. — Bernama