Five neighbours’ windshields allegedly smashed by ah long over unsettled loan

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man and his four neighbors suffered losses totalling RM5,000 after the windshields of five of their vehicles were smashed by a moneylending agent just because one of the residents in Taman Seri Keramat Tengah, Ulu Kelang, here, had not settled a loan.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said in the incident on May 22 the 42-year-old complainant was at home when he was alerted by a neighbour at 7 am, stating that the windshield of his car and that of four of his neighbour’s were shattered.

He said the victim also received a threatening note demanding payment.

“The incident is believed to be caused by one of the residents in the area who took a loan from an ‘Ah Long’. Because the loan was not paid, the suspect allegedly committed mischief by breaking the windows of residents’ vehicles around the area.

“The police also received a police report from a local man aged 45, who works as a Lalamove driver, after his car was splashed with paint believed to be over a loan of RM500 he took online from an Ah Long in January 2023,“ he said in a statement today.

Following this, he said a 41-year-old local man who works as an agent of a money lending company was arrested at Jalan Air Bukit Ampang Utama, Ampang Boulevard Condominium, Ampang at 4.30 pm on May 25.

Mohamad Farouk said the police also confiscated a laptop, two mobile phones and various documents to assist with investigations.

“The suspect has four records for criminal and drug offences and was remanded for six days until May 31. The suspect was given police bail and the police are also searching for other suspects who are still at large,“ he added. - Bernama