KUALA LUMPUR: Five new Covid-19 clusters have been detected today by the Health Ministry including three workplace clusters in Selangor, Sabah, Johor and Kelantan.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in Selangor it involved the Jalan Zuhrah Construction Site Cluster detected in Petaling with cases for this cluster testing positive since Dec 14 in a workplace screening.

“To date, 450 individuals have been screened with 49 cases detecting positive for Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

He said in Sabah, two new clusters were detected, namely the Keris Residence Cluster involving workplaces in Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran with the index cases being reported positive on Dec 12 via screening of symptomatic individuals.

Up to Dec 19, he said, 65 individuals have been screened with 41 testing positive for the virus.

Another cluster in Sabah is the Brumas Cluster with the index case for this cluster testing positive on Dec 8 following a self-screening and to date, 89 individuals have been screened with 16 testing positive.

In Johor, the Jalan Timah Cluster, a workplace cluster involving Johor Bahru and Kulai, for which the index case tested positive on Dec 18 through a screening for symptomatic individuals.

Dr Noor Hisham said to date, 238 people linked to this cluster have been screened, of which 26 came back positive.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the index case of the new Long Panji Cluster in Kota Bharu and Machang tested positive on Dec 15 via a a screening for symptomatic individuals.

To date, 202 people were screened and 11 cases were detected positive for Covid-19 in the cluster, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also informed that monitoring and surveillance on three Covid-19 clusters have ended today, namely the Softwood LD Cluster involving Lahad Datu district in Sabah, Rajawali Cluster involving the Northeast and Southwest districts of Penang island and the Besi Demak Cluster in Sarawak.

-Bernama

More to come