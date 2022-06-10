Five new heads of mission to get credentials

PUTRAJAYA: The process of appointing Malaysian heads of mission abroad is in its final stage and five representatives are expected to receive their official letters soon, said Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said the Malaysian representatives will fill posts that had been vacant due to the retirement of officers and the Covid-19 pandemic, which restricted movements of officers.

“The five representatives are expected to receive their letters of appointment to Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Japan, among others, from the Yang di-Pertuan Agoing Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.”

Saifuddin was speaking at a news conference yesterday after attending the 50th anniversary of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Malaysia.

It was attended by Malaysian Red Crescent Society national chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah and ICRC regional delegation head Biljana Milosevic.

He said more than 20 vacant posts abroad have been finalised.

He added that the process of appointing a head of mission takes a long time, with nominated individuals having to go through various screenings.

Saifuddin had said recently that the names of the individuals must also be sent to the respective countries for approval.

On a question related to ICRC, he said that Asean may need to increase international presence in Myanmar following a coup in February last year that overthrew a democratically-elected government.

He said this would ensure that humanitarian aid reached targeted groups.

Saifuddin proposed for the ICRC to be included as part of Asean’s Humanitarian Assistance to Myanmar task force.

“The Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) admitted that it is inexperienced to help during flood and natural disaster situations.

“Thus, the ICRC’s expertise in sending humanitarian aid to conflict areas will help all parties.”

Saifuddin said Malaysia will further stress in Singapore this week the need to implement a five-point consensus (5PC) during a special session on the status and situation in Myanmar.

The 5PC includes the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people and humanitarian assistance provided by Asean’s AHA Centre.