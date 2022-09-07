Five new Honda cars destroyed after trailer caught fire

SEREMBAN: Five new Honda cars were destroyed after a car carrier trailer caught fire at Kilometre 227.2 of the North-South Expressway, here yesterday.

Rembau district police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said a police team was rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident at 5.24 pm.

“The incident occurred when a trailer carrying six cars driven by a 31-year-old man from the Honda factory to Penang experienced a technical problem with the brakes which caused a fire at the back of the vehicle.

“The fire then spread to the five cars and another car was 10 per cent burnt. The incident resulted in traffic congestion for three kilometres as all lanes were completely closed for firefighting operations for over an hour,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said no casualties were reported, and the exact cause of the incident and the amount of losses incurred are still being investigated. - Bernama