KUALA LUMPUR: Five lawmakers from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) have filed an application to bring forth a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The application was filed through a notice to the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun yesterday.

The five lawmakers are Langkawi Member of Parliament (MP) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Sri Gading MP Datuk Seri Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh.

This is the second time Dr Mahathir filed such a notice after the first in May.

In the notice, the lawmakers applied to bring forth a resolution for the House to declare that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin cum Pagoh MP does not have the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat.

The application to bring the motion was made according to Standing Order 26(1), read together with Standing Order 27(3) of the Dewan Rakyat.

Bernama has tried to get Azhar’s reaction to the matter, but to no avail. -Bernama