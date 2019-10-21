Five places of worship in one location symbolise unity in Tuaran

TUARAN: The An-Nur Tuaran Mosque here, has a unique status of being surrounded by three churches and a Buddhist temple since its existence for more than 20 years ago.

The mosque, located just 700m from Tuaran town, can accommodate a congregation of between 1,500 to 2,000 at one time, was inaugurated by former Sabah governor Tun Sakaran Dandai in 1999.

The existence of these religious institutions clearly testifies the spirit of unity and a sense of pride among the Malay, Chinese and Christian communities.

A check by Bernama found the location of the mosque, churches, and temples in the adjoining area is a symbol of greatness as there was no conflict, and have shown a high level of tolerance when it comes to religious ceremonies.

Interestingly, the mosque, churches, and temples also share the same parking space, and there has never been any dispute among worshippers.

Tamparuli Sabah Islamic Affairs Department (Jheains) liaison officer, Suffian Kundu said the atmosphere has proven the strong solidarity among the people in the district despite differences in religious beliefs by practising the value of harmony.

“This shows there has been a strong sense of unity among the various ethnic and religious groups in Tuaran, Tamparuli, and Kiulu for a very long time. I am very proud of the atmosphere has created racial harmony and mutual respect among the people,” he told Bernama here today.

In this regard, Suffian also hoped that people would continue to maintain unity in diversity for a prosperous future. — Bernama