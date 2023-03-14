Five policemen remanded over extortion

SHAH ALAM: Five policemen, including an inspector, were remanded for four days until yesterday in connection with an extortion case involving RM150,000.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police received a report from a local man last Thursday who alleged that a police officer and several other policemen had extorted money from him.

“On the same day, we arrested one police inspector, a sergeant, two corporals and a constable on suspicion of committing extortion involving RM150,000.

“All of them were released on police bail, and the investigation has been completed. The case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor soon,” he told a press conference here today.

Hussein was commenting on allegations made on Edisi Siasat’s Telegram application that policemen from the Serdang District Police Headquarters were involved in extortion on a scam syndicate.

He said police had not found any money on all the suspects and believed the case was related to raids on fraudulent activities involving Chinese nationals.

“We are also investigating the complainant and his group, who may be involved in this scam activity,” he added. - Bernama