KANGAR: Princes from five states, namely Perlis, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan will deliver messages via the ‘Harapan Di Raja Pewaris Negara Merdeka’ programme tomorrow night in conjunction with the National Day.

The princes are Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah, Yang Di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail, Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra and Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin.

Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) in a statement today said the programme will be aired virtually starting 9 pm via the Perlis Islamic Religious Department’s (JAIPs) Suara Sunnah Channel Facebook Live and the Perlis Education Technology Resource Sector Department YouTube channel.

“All Malaysians are invited to watch the programme to further enliven the National Day celebration this year,” it said.- Bernama