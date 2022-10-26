Five producers given more time to refute chicken cartel allegations

KUALA NERUS: Five chicken-producing companies have been given an extension until Dec 19 to make representations to deny their alleged involvement in a chicken cartel.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid said the five companies operating on the west coast had previously been instructed by the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) to submit representations by Oct 21, but the deadline was extended due to the complexity of the case.

“MyCC has conducted a detailed investigation and found evidence of their involvement in chicken cartel activities.

“However, at their request, MyCC agreed to give an extension for them to submit proof of denial as it is a complex case,“ he said after the ‘CA2010@University’ programme with MyCC and Food Bank Malaysia’s dialogue with students of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) here today.

Also present were UniSZA deputy vice-chancellor of student and alumni affairs Associate Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Hafiz Yusof, MyCC chief executive officer Iskandar Ismail and UMT Alumni and Student Affairs, Culture and Arts Centre head Badruhisham Darus.

At the event, the ministry also distributed 300 boxes of necessities to UniSZA and UMT students. - Bernama