Five rivers in Kuala Krai identified as water surge-prone areas

KUALA KRAI: Five rivers and waterfalls in Kuala Krai have been identified as areas that are prone to the water surge phenomenon.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue station chief, Nik Ahmad Afsham Nik Pa said the areas are Lata Rek, Lata Berangin, Lata Y, Sungai Kenerong and the river in Chucuh Puteri.

“The public is advised to avoid any recreational activities in the areas due to the current unpredictable weather conditions,” he told Bernama in Tangga Krai, here today.

Nik Ahmad Afsham said also urged visitors in other recreational areas to be vigilant of early signs of the water surge phenomenon such as the loud sound of rushing water, the change in water clarity from clear to turbid, the formation of water foam, and the floating of debris. - Bernama