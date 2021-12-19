Five routes in KL closed, traffic diverted

KUALA LUMPUR: Five routes in the city centre are still closed and traffic diverted as of 1pm today due to the floods that have hit the capital since yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the routes involved were Jalan Tuanku Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Rahmat, Jalan Sentul Manis, Jalan Pahang Barat and the Smart Tunnel.

According to him, cleaning works were being actively carried out and commuters are advised to use Jalan Tun Razak to head to the city centre.

“Road users are advised to avoid the affected routes and to comply with the instructions of personnel on duty to ensure traffic is always smooth and under control.

“For enquiries and information, the public can contact the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-20260267/69 or any nearest police station,” he said in a statement today.

Continuous rain over the past two days caused most of the main roads around the city centre to be inundated since late last night.

Among the places that were flooded due to Sungai Gombak overflowing were Dataran Merdeka and a most parts of the Sultan Abdul Samad building and Jalan Raja here. — Bernama