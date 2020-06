SEREMBAN: Five units of double-storey shophouses storing materials for recycling were destroyed in a fire in Bandar Seremban Selatan, near here today.

Seremban Fire and Rescue Station head, Mohammad Idris said the station received a distress call at 1.39pm before 50 firefighters from Seremban 2, Senawang and Rantau rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found the blaze had engulfed the five premises used as a recycling facility store.

“It took us about 15 minutes to contain the fire from spreading, however, the five premises were already razed to the ground,” he told reporters, here today.

He added that the fire also caused some explosions which could have been due to recycling items such as batteries stored in the premises.

He said there were no fatalities reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. - Bernama