KUALA LUMPUR: Five squatter houses were destroyed in a fire in Jalan Raja Muda Musa, Kampung Baru, here tonight.

There were no reports of casualties.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said a car, a van and six motorcycles were also destroyed in the fire.

Firemen from the Titiwangsa, Hang Tuah, Jalan Tun Razak and Keramat stations were despatched to the scene following an emergency call at 7.41pm, it said in a statement.

It said no victims had been identified and the cause of the fire was being investigated. — Bernama