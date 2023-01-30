Five stalls at food court gutted by fire

SEREMBAN: Five of the 15 stalls at the Medan Selera Sri Kendong in Kota near here were destroyed by fire this morning.

Kota fire and rescue station chief Ahmad Hafezze Mat Junoh said a team of 16 firefighters from the Kota and Tampin fire stations were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from the public at 5.14 am.

“Two stalls were razed while three other units suffered 80 per cent damage. The fire spread quickly due to strong winds. No casualties were reported.

“The fire was brought under control at 7.27 am,” he told Bernama.

He said the cause of the fire and total losses suffered had yet to be established.

The food court is believed to have been in operation for more than 10 years. - Bernama