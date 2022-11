Five states record water levels at danger level

KUALA LUMPUR: The water level at eight river monitoring stations in Selangor, Sarawak, Pahang, Johor and Melaka operated by the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) showed danger level readings as of 8 pm yesterday.

JPS, in a statement, said in Selangor, the stations involved the ones in Sungai Selangor at Rantau Panjang in Kuala Selangor and Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat.

In Sarawak, the stations affected are in Long Teru and Marudi in Miri while in Pahang, it involves the Sungai Serting station at the Padang Gudang bridge in Bera.

In Johor, it involves Sungai Lenik in Ladang Chaah, Segamat while in Melaka, it involves Sungai Melaka in Melaka Pindah, Alor Gajah and Batu Hampar in Melaka Tengah.

Meanwhile, in Negeri Sembilan, the four stations recording danger levels are Sungai Linggi in Linggi town, Port Dickson; Sungai Muar in Rompin town, Jempol; Sungai Rembau in Titian Bintangor, Rembau and Sungai Muar in Kampung Berembang, Kuala Pilah. - Bernama