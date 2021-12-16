Five students remanded over bullying incident in Muar

MUAR: Five 16-year-old boys who were detained yesterday for their alleged involvement in the bullying of a secondary school student in Muar, have been remanded for three days from today to assist in the investigation.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin to facilitate the investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the students arrived at the court compound at 8.30am.

The boys were arrested around Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor Bahru over their suspected involvement in the bullying incident that took place on Dec 9.

The arrests were made following a police report loged over the alleged bullying of a 14-year-old male secondary school student by senior students at his school in Muar.

The victim suffered injuries to his left ribs and had received treatment at a hospital. — Bernama