Five suppliers in Johor in trouble for selling chicken above ceiling price

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Five chicken suppliers around Tampoi in Johor Bahru are being investigated and could be charged in court on suspicion of selling chicken to retailers above the control price.

State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han (pix) said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) had opened investigation papers including looking at invoices for the sale of chicken to the retailers involved.

“We have been aware of this for the past three weeks and it is believed that chicken were being sold above the control price of RM8.10 per kilogramme (kg),“ he said at a press conference after the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) launch at Mydin Mall Mutiara Rini here today.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo was also present.

In addition, he said five retailers in Johor Bahru were also compounded for selling chicken above the control price of RM9.40 per kg.

Meanwhile, Lee said the Johor government in collaboration with the federal government will hold a ‘Rahmah Sale’ in all 26 parliamentary constituencies next May.

He said the initiative carried out nationwide will benefit the people with discounts of up to 15 to 20 per cent on basic necessities.

“The locations of the supermarkets and grocery stores involved will keep changing and this sale will run twice a month in each parliamentary constituency,” he said. - Bernama