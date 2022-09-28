Five teenage boys arrested for school break-ins in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BAHRU: Five teenage boys were arrested over their suspected involvement in several school break-ins around Iskandar Puteri on Sept 19 and 26.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the five, aged 15 to 17, were school dropouts and were arrested in Gelang Patah, Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

“The schools that reported break-ins include Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Nusa Perintis 1 and SK Taman Nusantara.

“Their modus operandi is to gain entry by cutting the locks of grille doors and prying open the doors before ransacking the office and the teachers’ room,“ he said in a statement today.

Investigations through closed circuit camera (CCTV) footage obtained revealed that the five teenagers were responsible for the break-ins and that losses included a 10-inch Huawei Tab and approximately RM2,000 in school funds.

According to Rahmat, the five teenagers were remanded for seven days starting yesterday, with the case being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. - Bernama