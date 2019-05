KUANTAN: The excitement of watching an illegal race ended rather disastrously for five teenagers when the car they were in went out of control and ploughed into the fence of a house near here, early this morning.

Maran district police chief Norzamri Abd Rahman said that they were fleeing from a police patrol car when the incident took place in Rantau Perintis, Bandar Jengka, Maran at 12.30am.

He said the five, aged from 16 to 19 years, were believed to be watching the illegal race on the main Jerantut-Maran Road facing Gua Kota Gelanggi when they realised the presence of a patrol car and tried to escape.

“They are believed to have boarded a Proton Saga car driven by an 18-year-old who had no driver’s licence,“ he said in a media statement here today.

Norzamri said the driver and front passenger who were injured were sent to Jengka Hospital for treatment, while the others were only slightly hurt.

Police had issued a summons against the driver and recorded the statements of all five teenagers before releasing them on police bail.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama