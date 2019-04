NARATHIWAT (Thailand): Five female religious teachers died and seven others were injured after the van ferrying them home from a holiday in Malaysia crashed into a tree in Narathiwat, early today.

A police spokesman said the accident happened at about 4am (5am Malaysian time) in Kampung Lubuk Sawa, Lubuk Sawo, Bacho.

The 36-year-old driver was also injured in the crash, he said.

The spokesman said four of the teachers died on the spot while one died in hospital.

The seven injured teachers and the driver were sent to the Bacho and Narathiwat Rachanakharin hospitals, he told reporters.

The teachers were from Sekolah Agama Darussalam, Ranget, Narathiwat.

Several school teachers and officials had gone on the trip to Malaysia in conjunction with the school holidays. — Bernama