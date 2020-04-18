Five ‘volunteers’ held after lying to police during MCO inspection

JOHOR BARU: Police have arrested four men and a woman for not complying with the Movement Control Order (MCO) despite their attempt to hoodwink the authorities by claiming to be “volunteers” who had just finished taking part in a charity disinfection operation in Pekan Labis.

The five, aged between 21 and 35, were detained at Jalan Ibrahim at about 8.45pm on Thursday (April 16).

“All the suspects were released on police bail yesterday (April 17) while the investigation paper will be referred to the Johor deputy public prosecutors office tomorrow (April 19),” Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in a statement today.

He stressed that police would not prevent any volunteer or non-governmental organisation (NGO) from helping the government combat the Covid-19 pandemic, but they had to obey existing laws by adhering to the stipulated rules.

“This is to avoid confusion or cause any misunderstanding among the public as well as from making things complicated for authorities carrying out their duties,” he added. - Bernama