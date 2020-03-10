Five women given ministerial posts, four made deputies

KUALA LUMPUR: Five women Members of Parliament (MPs) were given ministerial posts in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

Four other women MPs were also appointed as deputy ministers.

It is a combination of veterans who have had experience in government administration and new faces including the appointment of woman MP from PAS as well as others from the Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (BN), and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Five women MPs in the Cabinet line-up are Datuk Seri Rina Harun (Minister of Women and Family); Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (Minister of Higher Education); Zuraida Kamaruddin (Minister of Housing and Local Government); Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture); and Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Minister of Unity).

Rina previously held the portfolio of the Minister of Rural Development during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, while Zuraida returned to her previous post as the Minister of Housing and Local Government.

Nancy, on the hand, once served as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) during the Barisan Nasional (BN) government and Halimah was the former Deputy Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also appointed woman MP from PAS, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff as Deputy Women and Family Minister, a history in national politics.

The other two new deputy ministers are Datin Mastura Yazid (Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) and Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

Meanwhile, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who was the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture during the previous BN government, has now been appointed as Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives. — Bernama