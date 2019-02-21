Five-year-old boy dies : Believed to be a child abuse victim

KUANTAN: A five-year-old boy, believed to have been abused by his parents, died at the Padang Rumbia Health Clinic in Pekan here yesterday.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Othman Nayan said the boy, Muhammad Hafiz Abdullah, was taken to the clinic at 4 pm for treatment and was pronounced dead.

“Preliminary examination by a doctor found injuries, suspected due to abuse, such as new bruises on the chest, burn marks on soles, cuts on lips and bruises on the right eye and forehead.

“The body is now at the Pekan Hospital and will be taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

Othman said a 54-year-old man, believed to be the victim’s step-father, and his 25-year-old wife, had been arrested to assist police investigation. — Bernama