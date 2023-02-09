Five-year-old boy sixth victim of fatal accident in Segamat

SEGAMAT: A five-year-old boy died on the way to hospital, making him the sixth fatality of a road crash at Kilometre 5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, near here, yesterday.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the child is believed to have died from severe head and body injuries.

“Meanwhile, another 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and is still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Segamat Hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a couple and their children aged 10, 13 and 17, who were travelling in a Perodua Alza car were killed in an accident involving five vehicles.

Ahmad Zamry said the crash at at 6.37 pm is believed to have happened when a Honda HRV from the direction of Kuantan, slowed down due to road repair works, but the lorry behind it failed to brake in time and lost control before hitting the back of the Honda HRV.

He said the lorry, laden with sand, then entered the opposite lane and collided with the Alza heading towards Kuantan.

In addition to the lorry, Perodua Alza and Honda HRV, a Proton Wira and Perodua Bezza were also involved in the accident.

“The lorry driver also suffered serious injuries, while the occupants of the HRV, Wira and Bezza escaped unhurt,“ he said.

Ahmad Zamry appealed to those with information on the incident to contact the Segamat Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPTD) at 07-9325811.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. - Bernama