Five-year-old girl missing in Penaga found in weak condition

GEORGE TOWN: Police have found the five-year-old girl who was reported missing since May 26.

Penang Police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said members of the public found the girl on Saturday (May 27) in a weak condition at a bush area in Permatang Keriang, Penaga, about two kilometres (km) from where she was reported to have gone missing.

“The girl was found in a weak condition the following day (May 27) at around 6 pm and was sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital.

“She was found to have a fractured jaw, injuries on her chin and (at the) back of her head, bruises on her chest and back and two broken teeth,” he told reporters at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters, here, today.

He said they have yet to ascertain the cause of the injuries sustained by the girl and urged those with information to assist in investigations.

Earlier, the girl was reported missing on Saturday (May 27) after she left her house in Taman Kuala Muda, Penaga on May 26 at about 1 pm. - Bernama