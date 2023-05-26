Five-year-old killed after being hit by lorry

MALACCA: A five-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a lorry in an accident at Kampung Paya Mengkuang, Batang Tiga here yesterday.

Malacca Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said the victim, Nur Qayra Quraisya Muhamad Qayyum, died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries to her head and body in the incident at about 5.30 pm.

He said preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred at a three-way junction while the victim was playing with her cousin between some trees in the area.

“The lorry driver, aged 37, was unaware of the presence of the victim even after he had checked that all was clear before moving out of the junction but the child darted out from between the trees,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Malacca Hospital for a post mortem whereas blood samples were taken from the lorry driver for drug and alcohol tests.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama