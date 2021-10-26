Five-year strategic plan to strengthen public service launched

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (PSD) today launched Human Resource Psychology Service Strategic Plan 2021-2025 that outlines the strategic direction for five years to improve the well-being of the public service.

PSD director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman (pix), who launched the plan, said it encompassed four key thrusts, namely strengthening of governance and service regulation; comprehensive and effective service delivery; empowerment of public service human capital well-being; and strengthening values and building an excellent organisational culture.

“The focus areas and strategic thrusts outlined are expected to provide organisations and civil servants who are doing well, productive and having a positive personality and attitude, especially in providing the best service for the people,” he said at the launch of the 25th Public Service Psychology Conference held virtually with the theme ‘Strengthen Resiliency, Embrace Uncertainty’ here, today.

In his speech, Mohd Khairul Adib also reminded all civil servants to immediately complete their Covid-19 vaccination before Nov 1.

“This is to give confidence and assurance to the public and ensure the smooth delivery of public services as it returns to normal operations in accordance with the current phase of the National Recovery Plan,” he explained.

On Sept 30, the PSD made it mandatory for federal civil servants to get a Covid-19 vaccine which must be completed by Nov 1, 2021.

The matter is stated in the Service Circular No 4/ 2021 on the Covid-19 Immunisation Implementation Policy for Federal Public Service Officers.

On or after Nov 1, 2021, any officer who fails to comply with the Head of Department’s instructions may result in disciplinary action or termination of service.

However, officers who could not complete the Covid-19 vaccine doses due to health factors could be instructed to undergo a medical check-up with a registered medical practitioner.

-Bernama