Five youths including two minors detained for illegal racing

BUTTERWORTH: Five youths, two of them minors, were detained for illegal racing and reckless riding at the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) during two separate operations conducted from July 3 until early this morning.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor in a statement today said, a Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division team nabbed three youths aged 20 to 23 years, for riding recklessly at BORR on July 4 at 12.30am.

“The trio was seen racing while doing wheelies and riding recklessly from the toll plaza heading towards North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) making several u-turns as they headed to and from the toll plaza,” he said in the statement.

Earlier, the team also arrested two 17-year-old students for racing illegally from NBCT heading towards the Sungai Dua toll plaza at 12.01am.

“They have been detained for further offences under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Meanwhile, Noorzainy said 47 summonses were issued for various offences during ‘Ops Mabuk’ conducted in Jalan Permatang Pauh from 11pm last Friday (July 3) until 3am the next day. - Bernama