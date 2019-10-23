Five youths killed in an accident near Istana Besar Johor

JOHOR BARU: Five youths were killed when a Proton Hero Aeroback vehicle they were in skidded and crashed into a public bus on KM1.7 Skudai-Lido Beach near the Istana Besar Johor, here, this morning.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the driver of the car, aged 18 and from Taman Setia Indah, died while receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), here.

The other four victims were Liew Hong Jun, Danny Law Yen Pin and Ng Qi En, all 18 and Kenny Law Chin Shyuan, 16, died at the scene.

“The accident on the two-lane road occurred in good weather, but the surface of the road was wet and slippery after the early morning rain.

“The accident was believed to have happened when the Proton Wira Aeroback from the city centre headed for Skudai, crashed into a road divider and landed on the opposite lane and rammed the SKS Causeway Link bus from Skudai towards city centre,“ he said in a statement today.

Shahurinain said the incident also caused the car to spin and hit the fence of the Istana Besar Johor.

He said the bus driver, a 60-year-old man, was not injured.

He said the bodies of all the victims were brought to the hospital for post mortem this afternoon.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. — Bernama