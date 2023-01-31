Fixed-line internet Unity Package for B40 to be introduced

PUTRAJAYA: A fixed-line internet Unity Package will be introduced specifically for the B40 group in the country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the monthly gathering of the Communications and Digital Ministry here today, he said KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek had been directed to hold negotiations with the relevant parties concerning the package.

“Earlier we had announced the portable internet prepaid Unity Package for handphones. After this we will send our negotiator, the secretary-general, to ensure the Unity Package for fixed-line broadband internet becomes a reality,” he said.

Before this, Fahmi had unveiled the portable internet prepaid Unity Package data plan which is two times cheaper at RM5 per month but is three times faster, which is scheduled to hit the market in February.

The implementation of this package involves five telecommunications service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and YTL Communications.

He said telecommunications service providers played an important role in completing internet connectivity for the three per cent of areas yet to have access as well as the remaining 97 per cent detected with ‘potholes’.

Fahmi said he and his deputy Teo Nie Ching would ensure that internet issues would be resolved as soon as possible. - Bernama