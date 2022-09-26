Flash flood at Penang Airport due to clogged drainage system: Minister

NIBONG TEBAL: The flash flood that occurred at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) on Saturday was due to heavy rain and a clogged drainage system in the area, says Deputy Environment and Water Minister Datuk Mansor Othman.

“The heavy rain recorded at the Sungai Ara Station was 72.5mm, and the water in two rivers, namely Sungai Bayan Lepas and Sungai Tiram, overflowed, causing several areas there including LTAPP to experience flash floods.

“At the airport, it got worse due to blocked drains, so the water could not flow out from there,“ he told reporters after visiting the National River Trail construction site in Kampung Chenaam, Sungai Ayer Hitam here yesterday.

He said that as a short-term measure to overcome the flooding problem at the LTAPP, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) was working with the Local Authority and other relevant agencies to ensure that the drainage system in the area was not clogged.

Meanwhile, he said the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) had conducted preliminary inspections on all the ministry’s assets in preparation for flooding during the Northeast Monsoon season.

“KASA has also identified more than 6,000 areas that are expected to experience floods and will pay more attention to those locations,“ he added. - Bernama