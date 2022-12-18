Flash flood: Contra flow activated at LPT2

KUALA TERENGGANU: Contra-flow has been activated between Bukit Besi to Ajl at Kilometre (KM) 392.4 to KM394.6 north-bound to Kuala Terengganu at the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2) following a mudflow incident at KM393 this morning.

LPT2 Sdn Bhd in a statement issued via Facebook LPT 2 page, they are still monitoring the situation closely at the location and has advised the public to plan or delay their journey temporarily.

The statement also reminded drivers passing through the area to obey all signboards and instructions by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) staff.

For the latest traffic information on LPT 2, highway users can call the LPT 2 hotline at 1800-88-0220, via Twitter @LPT2trafik, electronic message signs (VMS) along the highway or through current traffic announcements via major radio stations.

“LPT 2 would like to say thank you to all highway users for your patience and cooperation,” said the statement.

Earlier Hulu Terengganu district police chief, DSP Hasmeera Hassan was quoted as saying that the 11 am incident was believed to have been caused by an overflow of sloping water near the location.

Visuals of the flash flood went viral on social media this morning but subsided at about 12.30 pm. No reports of accidents or untoward incidents were reported. - Bernama