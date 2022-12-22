Flash flood expected in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash floods may hit Johor, Pahang, Perak, Selangor, Terengganu and Sabah within 24 hours if there is heavy rain or significant thunderstorms, according to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

Based on a notice issued by PRABN at 7 am today, the areas that may be affected in Johor are Kota Tinggi, around Sedili Kechil and Ulu sungai Sedili Besar, Muar (Bandar, Bandar Maharani and Jalan Bakri) , as well as Mersing (Bandar Padang Endau).

In Pahang, it affects three districts, namely Kuantan at Bandar Kuantan, Hulu Kuantan, Kuala Kuantan, Pulau Manis and Sungai Karang, Maran (Pekan) and Pekan (Bebar, Pekan andan Langgar).

Meanwhile, in Perak, two districts are expected to be affected, namely Bagan Datuk (Pekan Simpang Empat) and Hilir Perak (Durian Sebatang), while in Selangor, it involves the Klang area.

For Terengganu, they are at Marang (Bukit Payung) and Kuala Terengganu (Batu Buruk, Chendering and Kuala Terengganu), while in Sabah, the areas are in Tuaran (Kampung Berungis and Pekan Tenghilan).

The notice was issued to enable residents, especially in the risk areas, to be aware of the possibility of flash floods during that period.

“Please abide by the instructions issued by the authorities or flood disaster management agencies. Please visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information from time to time,” read the notice. - Bernama