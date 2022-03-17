Flash flood: Five families evacuated in Renggam

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 18 people from five families in Renggam, near Kluang, were evacuated to the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jubli Renggam after their area was hit by flash flood today.

Renggam Fire and Rescue Station acting chief, senior assistant fire superintendent Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nor said they received an emergency call regarding the incident involving residents in Jalan Senda and Jalan Damai at 5 pm.

He said six firefighters, who were assisted by six police personnel, evacuated all the victims, comprising 16 men and two women aged between 20 and 30, to the centre.

“There were parts where the water level rose to nearly one-metre high and, as of 6 pm, the flood began to subside,” he said in a statement today, adding that they were still monitoring the situation in the area. - Bernama