Flash flood forces evacuation of 297 villagers in Kelantan

GUA MUSANG: A flash flood triggered by heavy rain early today forced the evacuation of 297 villagers of Kampung Batu Papan, the third time they were affected by floods this month.

The 105 women, 96 men and 96 children from 64 families were moved to the village multipurpose hall which is located on high ground, said Mohd Yusalmi Mohd Yusoff of the Gua Musang District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

The flood occurred after Sungai Galas swelled following heavy rain which started to pour at 1am, he said.

“As of 3pm, all the evacuees are still here,” Mohd Yusalmi told reporters at the relief centre.

A villager, Che Mat Deraman, 60, said he came to know of the flood at about 5am when he opened a window of his house and saw the rising waters.

“I woke up my three children and the family rushed to the relief centre. Less than 30 minutes later, the floodwaters entered the house and rose up to waist level. We could not save many important items,” he said. — Bernama